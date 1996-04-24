Local Trade Clone MT5
- Утилиты
- Levi Dane Benjamin
- Версия: 1.35
- Обновлено: 25 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and professional risk controls. Use it to mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination.
Designed for reliability: supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more.
Important notes
Local Trade Copier MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above.
To copy to MT4, you will need to purchase the MT4 version separately.
Core features
- Copy across any combination: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5
- Easy setup with a clean GUI
- Copy between unlimited accounts and terminals
- Copy from one or more sender accounts to multiple receiver accounts
- Works with real and demo accounts in any combination, across brokers
- Copies manual trades and automated strategy trades
- Supports copying of breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and trade modifications
- Prop-firm friendly settings including risk controls and filters
Risk management
- Risk by percent, lot multiplier, or fixed lots
- Max daily loss (% or $) to close trades and stop copying when reached
- Max loss based on equity or balance
- Daily profit target ($) to secure positions and then stop copying
- Max profit based on equity or balance
- Max loss per symbol to stop copying a symbol after reaching a defined loss
- Auto symbol mapping with full customisation, save/load support, and auto-loading
Copier filters
- Filter by magic number, symbol, and comment
- Choose to copy or filter market, limit, and stop orders
- Choose to copy or filter SL, TP, partials, modifications, and closures
- Limit how many trades to copy at once (global and per-symbol)
- Ignore trades with no SL and/or no TP
- Reverse trades (useful for hedging workflows)
- Time and day filters (copy only when you want)