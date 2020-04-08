TimeTake Candestick Countdown MT5

TimeTake v2.00 is a lightweight, ultra-clean candlestick countdown timer indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays in real time how many minutes and seconds are left until the current candle closes.

Designed for traders who love simplicity and hate cluttered charts, TimeTake shows only what matters: a bold, perfectly readable countdown in the lower-left corner.

Key Features

Real-time countdown timer (MM:SS or HH:MM:SS or even days on monthly charts)

Automatically adapts format: → 05:23 on M1–H4 → 02:15:47 on higher timeframes → 3D 12:04:11 on MN1 if needed

One single, clean Alert when the candle actually closes (no spam, no duplicates)

Works flawlessly on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

No historical alert flood when attaching the indicator, changing symbol, or switching timeframes

Fully customizable position, color, and font size

Zero lag, minimal CPU usage

Why traders love TimeTake v2.00

Perfect for scalpers who enter/exit exactly at candle close

Ideal for ICT/SMC traders waiting for “order block” candle close

Great for news traders who need to know precisely when the current H1/D1 candle ends

Clean “Consolas Bold” font – looks professional on any chart theme

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default x_offset Horizontal distance from lower-left corner 10 pixels y_offset Vertical distance from lower-left corner 30 pixels text_color Timer text color Lime font_size Font size 10 alert_enabled Turn candle-close alert ON or OFF true

Technical notes

Uses the safest possible method to detect new candles (TimeCurrent() ≥ expected close time + static guard)

100 % immune to initialization spam that plagues most countdown indicators

Works in both live trading and strategy tester

Version history

v2.00 (December 2025) – Complete rewrite of alert logic: one clean alert per candle, original minimalist style preserved.

Installation

Copy the .mq5 file into your MQL5/Indicators folder Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator Drag TimeTake v2.00 onto any chart Enjoy a clean, reliable, no-nonsense countdown timer

TimeTake v2.00 – Because every second counts. Minimalist design. Maximum precision. Zero drama.



