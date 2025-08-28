

EURUSD H4:





Target Percent Deposit Needed Profit Expectation per month Time Frame 0.5% 500$ between 5-7% 4H 1% 1000$ between 5-7% 4H

Here is a Formula for Calculating Target percent as per your balance lets suppose your balance is 3500$ , Target percent = Balance/500 * 0.5 = 3500$/1000*0.5 = 3.5

So for a 3500$ balance you need a target percent of 3.5 to book a profit upto 7% a month.



PLEASE ONLY CHANGE TARGET PERCENT AS PER THE ABOVE FORMULA IN THE SETFILE REST DONOT CHANGE ANY PARAMETER IN THE SETFILE.



Please match the settings of setfile from the picture below just for precaution, All you need to do is adjust " Target percent" as per your balance

rest the settings should be exactly similar as the screen shot below.





Please use these setfiles for Backtesting and live accounts.

Donot use default settings.

Only use EXNESS broker as the EA is optimized on exness IF YOU CANNOT CREATE AN ACCOUNT ON EXNESS PLEASE MESSAGE ME I WILL PROVIDE YOU THE EXNESS DEMO FROM THERE

COPY TRADES TO YOUR BROKER.



















