Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCOrderInfoStoreState TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex StoreState Сохраняет параметры ордера. void StoreState() Возвращаемое значение Нет. InfoString CheckState