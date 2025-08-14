Moedas / ZIM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ZIM: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd
15.01 USD 0.25 (1.69%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ZIM para hoje mudou para 1.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.77 e o mais alto foi 15.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZIM Notícias
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: A Steal At 0.45X Book Value (NYSE:ZIM)
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock: Entering Stoppage Time (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM: Cutting Target Price But Keeping A BUY Rating At Current Prices (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated: Best Time To Buy Is When Things Appear Bad (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: Accept The Loss And Learn To Let Go (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated: Already Burning Cash, Will Get Worse. Dividend Will Disappear (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock: $20 Offer Too Low FY2025 Guidance Appears Bleak (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Year Over Year
- ZIM Sees Cost Improvements Amid Ongoing Market Headwinds - ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated Stock: Still Some Value If Acquisition Doesn't Happen (NYSE:ZIM)
- Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock Slipped Today
- ZIM Reports $1.6 Billion Q2 Revenue
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services earnings missed by $1.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: ZIM Integrated Shipping sees strong Q1 2025 growth
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold ZIM Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Baidu, XPeng And More - Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
- Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – Week of August 18, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Spiked This Week
- Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Spiked This Week
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Faixa diária
14.77 15.18
Faixa anual
11.04 30.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.76
- Open
- 14.80
- Bid
- 15.01
- Ask
- 15.31
- Low
- 14.77
- High
- 15.18
- Volume
- 1.597 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.28%
- Mudança anual
- -37.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh