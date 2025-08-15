Valute / ZIM
ZIM: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd
14.38 USD 0.82 (5.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZIM ha avuto una variazione del -5.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.32 e ad un massimo di 14.80.
Segui le dinamiche di ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.32 14.80
Intervallo Annuale
11.04 30.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.20
- Apertura
- 14.77
- Bid
- 14.38
- Ask
- 14.68
- Minimo
- 14.32
- Massimo
- 14.80
- Volume
- 7.357 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.28%
