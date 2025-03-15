Moedas / RS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RS: Reliance Inc
287.87 USD 0.39 (0.14%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RS para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 285.36 e o mais alto foi 288.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Reliance Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RS Notícias
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- JPM bullish on Reliance Steel & Aluminum on its ‘underappreciated’ growth profile
- JPMorgan initiates Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock with Overweight rating
- Friedman Industries: Coming To Life; Interesting To Watch (FRD)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Reliance (RS) Down 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Reliance Enters Into $400 Million Loan Facility to Refinance Debt
- BHP Group FY25 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y on Lower Prices
- Reliance secures $400 million term loan facility to refinance maturing debt
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- Reliance: Solid Compounder In A 'Boring' Industry (NYSE:RS)
- Earnings call transcript: Reliance Inc. sees strong Q2 2025 growth
- Reliance's Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2
- Reliance (RS) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Should Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Reliance Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Analysts Estimate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Reliance (RS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Now
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Moody’s upgrades Reliance, Inc. to Baa1 with stable outlook
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
Faixa diária
285.36 288.23
Faixa anual
250.07 347.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 288.26
- Open
- 286.71
- Bid
- 287.87
- Ask
- 288.17
- Low
- 285.36
- High
- 288.23
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- -0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.28%
- Mudança anual
- -0.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh