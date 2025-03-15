货币 / RS
RS: Reliance Inc
292.26 USD 1.88 (0.65%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RS汇率已更改0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点290.53和高点293.32进行交易。
关注Reliance Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RS新闻
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- JPM bullish on Reliance Steel & Aluminum on its ‘underappreciated’ growth profile
- JPMorgan initiates Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock with Overweight rating
- Friedman Industries: Coming To Life; Interesting To Watch (FRD)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Reliance (RS) Down 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Reliance Enters Into $400 Million Loan Facility to Refinance Debt
- BHP Group FY25 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y on Lower Prices
- Reliance secures $400 million term loan facility to refinance maturing debt
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- Reliance: Solid Compounder In A 'Boring' Industry (NYSE:RS)
- Earnings call transcript: Reliance Inc. sees strong Q2 2025 growth
- Reliance's Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2
- Reliance (RS) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Should Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Reliance Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Analysts Estimate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Reliance (RS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Now
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Moody’s upgrades Reliance, Inc. to Baa1 with stable outlook
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
日范围
290.53 293.32
年范围
250.07 347.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 290.38
- 开盘价
- 291.38
- 卖价
- 292.26
- 买价
- 292.56
- 最低价
- 290.53
- 最高价
- 293.32
- 交易量
- 159
- 日变化
- 0.65%
- 月变化
- 0.46%
- 6个月变化
- 1.81%
- 年变化
- 0.63%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值