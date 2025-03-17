クォートセクション
通貨 / RS
株に戻る

RS: Reliance Inc

287.37 USD 0.89 (0.31%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RSの今日の為替レートは、-0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり285.36の安値と290.57の高値で取引されました。

Reliance Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RS News

1日のレンジ
285.36 290.57
1年のレンジ
250.07 347.43
以前の終値
288.26
始値
286.71
買値
287.37
買値
287.67
安値
285.36
高値
290.57
出来高
392
1日の変化
-0.31%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.22%
6ヶ月の変化
0.11%
1年の変化
-1.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K