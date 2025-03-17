QuotazioniSezioni
RS: Reliance Inc

288.21 USD 0.84 (0.29%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RS ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 285.50 e ad un massimo di 290.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Reliance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
285.50 290.32
Intervallo Annuale
250.07 347.43
Chiusura Precedente
287.37
Apertura
290.13
Bid
288.21
Ask
288.51
Minimo
285.50
Massimo
290.32
Volume
852
Variazione giornaliera
0.29%
Variazione Mensile
-0.93%
Variazione Semestrale
0.40%
Variazione Annuale
-0.77%
