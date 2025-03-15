CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / RS
Volver a Acciones

RS: Reliance Inc

288.26 USD 2.12 (0.73%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 287.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 297.13.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Reliance Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RS News

Rango diario
287.42 297.13
Rango anual
250.07 347.43
Cierres anteriores
290.38
Open
291.38
Bid
288.26
Ask
288.56
Low
287.42
High
297.13
Volumen
529
Cambio diario
-0.73%
Cambio mensual
-0.92%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.42%
Cambio anual
-0.75%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B