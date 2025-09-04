Moedas / PATH
PATH: UiPath Inc Class A
11.97 USD 0.14 (1.18%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PATH para hoje mudou para 1.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.83 e o mais alto foi 12.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas UiPath Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
11.83 12.04
Faixa anual
9.20 15.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.83
- Open
- 12.04
- Bid
- 11.97
- Ask
- 12.27
- Low
- 11.83
- High
- 12.04
- Volume
- 3.327 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.32%
- Mudança anual
- -6.48%
