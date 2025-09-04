通貨 / PATH
PATH: UiPath Inc Class A
12.15 USD 0.32 (2.70%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PATHの今日の為替レートは、2.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.83の安値と12.17の高値で取引されました。
UiPath Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
11.83 12.17
1年のレンジ
9.20 15.93
- 以前の終値
- 11.83
- 始値
- 12.04
- 買値
- 12.15
- 買値
- 12.45
- 安値
- 11.83
- 高値
- 12.17
- 出来高
- 11.213 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.05%
- 1年の変化
- -5.08%
