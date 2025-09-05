Valute / PATH
PATH: UiPath Inc Class A
11.86 USD 0.29 (2.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PATH ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.77 e ad un massimo di 12.12.
Segui le dinamiche di UiPath Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.77 12.12
Intervallo Annuale
9.20 15.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.15
- Apertura
- 12.09
- Bid
- 11.86
- Ask
- 12.16
- Minimo
- 11.77
- Massimo
- 12.12
- Volume
- 9.746 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.34%
20 settembre, sabato