PATH: UiPath Inc Class A

11.86 USD 0.29 (2.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PATH ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.77 e ad un massimo di 12.12.

Segui le dinamiche di UiPath Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.77 12.12
Intervallo Annuale
9.20 15.93
Chiusura Precedente
12.15
Apertura
12.09
Bid
11.86
Ask
12.16
Minimo
11.77
Massimo
12.12
Volume
9.746 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.39%
Variazione Mensile
8.51%
Variazione Semestrale
14.26%
Variazione Annuale
-7.34%
