PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
177.36 USD 0.50 (0.28%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAG para hoje mudou para -0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 176.40 e o mais alto foi 177.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Penske Automotive Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PAG Notícias
- Preço-alvo da Penske Automotive Group elevado para US$ 190 pela Benchmark
- Penske Automotive Group price target raised to $190 from $185 at Benchmark
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Penske (PAG) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 188.92 USD
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Penske automotive director Davis sells $289,906 in stock
- Penske Automotive EVP & CFO Hulgrave sells $200k in stock
- Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 186.38 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock?
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Could Be a Great Choice
- JPM upgrades Penske Automotive on limited tariff exposure
- This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- JPMorgan upgrades Penske Automotive stock to Neutral on growth outlook
- Penske Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- What's Going On With Penske Automotive Stock Today? - Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Penske Automotive Q2 2025 slides: profit growth outpaces flat revenue
- Penske Automotive tops Q2 earnings estimates as service revenue rises
- Penske Automotive earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
Faixa diária
176.40 177.68
Faixa anual
134.05 189.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 177.86
- Open
- 177.41
- Bid
- 177.36
- Ask
- 177.66
- Low
- 176.40
- High
- 177.68
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- -0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.41%
- Mudança anual
- 10.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh