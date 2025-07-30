FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PAG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc

175.71 USD 2.90 (1.62%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PAG fiyatı bugün -1.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 174.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 178.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

Penske Automotive Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAG haberleri

Günlük aralık
174.86 178.75
Yıllık aralık
134.05 189.46
Önceki kapanış
178.61
Açılış
178.75
Satış
175.71
Alış
176.01
Düşük
174.86
Yüksek
178.75
Hacim
260
Günlük değişim
-1.62%
Aylık değişim
-4.23%
6 aylık değişim
21.27%
Yıllık değişim
9.78%
21 Eylül, Pazar