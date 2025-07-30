Dövizler / PAG
PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
175.71 USD 2.90 (1.62%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PAG fiyatı bugün -1.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 174.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 178.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
Penske Automotive Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAG haberleri
- Benchmark, Penske Automotive Group için hedef fiyatı 185 dolardan 190 dolara yükseltti
- Penske Automotive Group price target raised to $190 from $185 at Benchmark
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Penske (PAG) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 188.92 USD
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Penske automotive director Davis sells $289,906 in stock
- Penske Automotive EVP & CFO Hulgrave sells $200k in stock
- Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 186.38 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock?
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Could Be a Great Choice
- JPM upgrades Penske Automotive on limited tariff exposure
- This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- JPMorgan upgrades Penske Automotive stock to Neutral on growth outlook
- Penske Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- What's Going On With Penske Automotive Stock Today? - Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Penske Automotive Q2 2025 slides: profit growth outpaces flat revenue
- Penske Automotive tops Q2 earnings estimates as service revenue rises
- Penske Automotive earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
Günlük aralık
174.86 178.75
Yıllık aralık
134.05 189.46
- Önceki kapanış
- 178.61
- Açılış
- 178.75
- Satış
- 175.71
- Alış
- 176.01
- Düşük
- 174.86
- Yüksek
- 178.75
- Hacim
- 260
- Günlük değişim
- -1.62%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.23%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 21.27%
- Yıllık değişim
- 9.78%
21 Eylül, Pazar