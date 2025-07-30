Divisas / PAG
PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
177.86 USD 0.12 (0.07%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PAG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 177.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 182.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Penske Automotive Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
177.51 182.23
Rango anual
134.05 189.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 177.98
- Open
- 179.32
- Bid
- 177.86
- Ask
- 178.16
- Low
- 177.51
- High
- 182.23
- Volumen
- 231
- Cambio diario
- -0.07%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.76%
- Cambio anual
- 11.13%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B