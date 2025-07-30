Valute / PAG
PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
175.71 USD 2.90 (1.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAG ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 174.86 e ad un massimo di 178.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Penske Automotive Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PAG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
174.86 178.75
Intervallo Annuale
134.05 189.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 178.61
- Apertura
- 178.75
- Bid
- 175.71
- Ask
- 176.01
- Minimo
- 174.86
- Massimo
- 178.75
- Volume
- 260
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.78%
20 settembre, sabato