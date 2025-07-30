货币 / PAG
PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
177.98 USD 0.42 (0.24%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PAG汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点176.06和高点178.81进行交易。
关注Penske Automotive Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PAG新闻
- Benchmark上调Penske Automotive Group目标价至190美元
- Penske Automotive Group price target raised to $190 from $185 at Benchmark
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Penske (PAG) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 188.92 USD
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Penske automotive director Davis sells $289,906 in stock
- Penske Automotive EVP & CFO Hulgrave sells $200k in stock
- Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 186.38 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock?
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Could Be a Great Choice
- JPM upgrades Penske Automotive on limited tariff exposure
- This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- JPMorgan upgrades Penske Automotive stock to Neutral on growth outlook
- Penske Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- What's Going On With Penske Automotive Stock Today? - Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Penske Automotive Q2 2025 slides: profit growth outpaces flat revenue
- Penske Automotive tops Q2 earnings estimates as service revenue rises
- Penske Automotive earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
日范围
176.06 178.81
年范围
134.05 189.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 178.40
- 开盘价
- 177.37
- 卖价
- 177.98
- 买价
- 178.28
- 最低价
- 176.06
- 最高价
- 178.81
- 交易量
- 166
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- -2.99%
- 6个月变化
- 22.84%
- 年变化
- 11.20%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值