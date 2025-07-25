Currencies / PAG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
176.06 USD 2.34 (1.31%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAG exchange rate has changed by -1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.06 and at a high of 178.30.
Follow Penske Automotive Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAG News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Penske (PAG) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 188.92 USD
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Penske automotive director Davis sells $289,906 in stock
- Penske Automotive EVP & CFO Hulgrave sells $200k in stock
- Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 186.38 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock?
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Could Be a Great Choice
- JPM upgrades Penske Automotive on limited tariff exposure
- This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- JPMorgan upgrades Penske Automotive stock to Neutral on growth outlook
- Penske Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- What's Going On With Penske Automotive Stock Today? - Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Penske Automotive Q2 2025 slides: profit growth outpaces flat revenue
- Penske Automotive tops Q2 earnings estimates as service revenue rises
- Penske Automotive earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lithia Motors (LAD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 27
Daily Range
176.06 178.30
Year Range
134.05 189.46
- Previous Close
- 178.40
- Open
- 177.37
- Bid
- 176.06
- Ask
- 176.36
- Low
- 176.06
- High
- 178.30
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -1.31%
- Month Change
- -4.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.51%
- Year Change
- 10.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%