PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
175.71 USD 2.90 (1.62%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PAG 환율이 오늘 -1.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 174.86이고 고가는 178.75이었습니다.
Penske Automotive Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
174.86 178.75
년간 변동
134.05 189.46
- 이전 종가
- 178.61
- 시가
- 178.75
- Bid
- 175.71
- Ask
- 176.01
- 저가
- 174.86
- 고가
- 178.75
- 볼륨
- 260
- 일일 변동
- -1.62%
- 월 변동
- -4.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.78%
