PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc

178.61 USD 0.75 (0.42%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PAG hat sich für heute um 0.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 176.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 180.17 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Penske Automotive Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
176.40 180.17
Jahresspanne
134.05 189.46
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
177.86
Eröffnung
177.41
Bid
178.61
Ask
178.91
Tief
176.40
Hoch
180.17
Volumen
176
Tagesänderung
0.42%
Monatsänderung
-2.65%
6-Monatsänderung
23.27%
Jahresänderung
11.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K