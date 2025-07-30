通貨 / PAG
PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc
178.61 USD 0.75 (0.42%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PAGの今日の為替レートは、0.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり176.40の安値と180.17の高値で取引されました。
Penske Automotive Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PAG News
- ベンチマーク社、ペンスケ・オートモーティブ・グループの目標株価を185ドルから190ドルに引き上げ
- Penske Automotive Group price target raised to $190 from $185 at Benchmark
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Penske (PAG) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 188.92 USD
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Penske automotive director Davis sells $289,906 in stock
- Penske Automotive EVP & CFO Hulgrave sells $200k in stock
- Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Penske Automotive Group stock hits all-time high at 186.38 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock?
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Could Be a Great Choice
- JPM upgrades Penske Automotive on limited tariff exposure
- This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- JPMorgan upgrades Penske Automotive stock to Neutral on growth outlook
- Penske Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- What's Going On With Penske Automotive Stock Today? - Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
- Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Penske Automotive (PAG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Penske Automotive Q2 2025 slides: profit growth outpaces flat revenue
- Penske Automotive tops Q2 earnings estimates as service revenue rises
- Penske Automotive earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
1日のレンジ
176.40 180.17
1年のレンジ
134.05 189.46
- 以前の終値
- 177.86
- 始値
- 177.41
- 買値
- 178.61
- 買値
- 178.91
- 安値
- 176.40
- 高値
- 180.17
- 出来高
- 176
- 1日の変化
- 0.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.27%
- 1年の変化
- 11.60%
