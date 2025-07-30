クォートセクション
通貨 / PAG
PAG: Penske Automotive Group Inc

178.61 USD 0.75 (0.42%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PAGの今日の為替レートは、0.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり176.40の安値と180.17の高値で取引されました。

Penske Automotive Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
176.40 180.17
1年のレンジ
134.05 189.46
以前の終値
177.86
始値
177.41
買値
178.61
買値
178.91
安値
176.40
高値
180.17
出来高
176
1日の変化
0.42%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.65%
6ヶ月の変化
23.27%
1年の変化
11.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K