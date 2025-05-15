A taxa do NEXN para hoje mudou para -2.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.20 e o mais alto foi 9.61.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nexxen International Ltd - American Depository Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.