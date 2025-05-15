通貨 / NEXN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NEXN: Nexxen International Ltd - American Depository Shares
9.36 USD 0.07 (0.75%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NEXNの今日の為替レートは、0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.20の安値と9.41の高値で取引されました。
Nexxen International Ltd - American Depository Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEXN News
- Is Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Stock?
- Does Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) Have the Potential to Rally 53.34% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) Now
- Nexxen plans new $20 million share repurchase program
- Nexxen International Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NEXN)
- Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nexxen shares gain as revenue tops estimates on strong data licensing
- Nexxen International DRC earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- NEXN Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Nexxen extends VIDAA partnership with $35 million investment
- Nexxen adds two executives to commercial leadership team
- Nexxen anticipates benefits from VIDAA-Vestel smart TV partnership
- The Prognosis For PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
- Nexxen International: Unified CTV Ad Marketplace With Hidden Revenue Play (NASDAQ:NEXN)
- Nexxen repurchases shares, updates on buyback program
- Nexxen reduces credit facility and extends maturity to 2027
- Nexxen set for inclusion in Russell 3000 Index
- Raymond James maintains Nexxen stock Outperform rating
- JMP maintains Nexxen stock Market Outperform, $15 target
- Nexxen set to expand partnership with VIDAA in North America
- nexAI Transforms Audience Planning and Discovery
- Nexxen Issues a Reminder for its Upcoming Investor Day on May 22, 2025
- Nexxen International Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results - Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)
1日のレンジ
9.20 9.41
1年のレンジ
6.93 12.60
- 以前の終値
- 9.29
- 始値
- 9.32
- 買値
- 9.36
- 買値
- 9.66
- 安値
- 9.20
- 高値
- 9.41
- 出来高
- 1.225 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.12%
- 1年の変化
- 16.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K