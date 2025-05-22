통화 / NEXN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NEXN: Nexxen International Ltd - American Depository Shares
9.49 USD 0.13 (1.39%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NEXN 환율이 오늘 1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.45이고 고가는 9.82이었습니다.
Nexxen International Ltd - American Depository Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEXN News
- 넥센 인터내셔널, 2천만 달러 규모 자사주 매입 프로그램 발표
- Nexxen International launches new $20 million share repurchase program
- Is Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Stock?
- Does Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) Have the Potential to Rally 53.34% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) Now
- Nexxen plans new $20 million share repurchase program
- Nexxen International Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NEXN)
- Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nexxen shares gain as revenue tops estimates on strong data licensing
- Nexxen International DRC earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- NEXN Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Nexxen extends VIDAA partnership with $35 million investment
- Nexxen adds two executives to commercial leadership team
- Nexxen anticipates benefits from VIDAA-Vestel smart TV partnership
- The Prognosis For PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
- Nexxen International: Unified CTV Ad Marketplace With Hidden Revenue Play (NASDAQ:NEXN)
- Nexxen repurchases shares, updates on buyback program
- Nexxen reduces credit facility and extends maturity to 2027
- Nexxen set for inclusion in Russell 3000 Index
- Raymond James maintains Nexxen stock Outperform rating
- JMP maintains Nexxen stock Market Outperform, $15 target
- Nexxen set to expand partnership with VIDAA in North America
- nexAI Transforms Audience Planning and Discovery
일일 변동 비율
9.45 9.82
년간 변동
6.93 12.60
- 이전 종가
- 9.36
- 시가
- 9.69
- Bid
- 9.49
- Ask
- 9.79
- 저가
- 9.45
- 고가
- 9.82
- 볼륨
- 1.454 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.39%
- 월 변동
- -4.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.18%
20 9월, 토요일