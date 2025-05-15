Divisas / NEXN
NEXN: Nexxen International Ltd - American Depository Shares
9.29 USD 0.21 (2.21%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NEXN de hoy ha cambiado un -2.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nexxen International Ltd - American Depository Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
9.20 9.61
Rango anual
6.93 12.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.50
- Open
- 9.51
- Bid
- 9.29
- Ask
- 9.59
- Low
- 9.20
- High
- 9.61
- Volumen
- 1.199 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.54%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.29%
- Cambio anual
- 15.69%
