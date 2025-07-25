Moedas / MIR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MIR: Mirion Technologies Inc Class A
23.12 USD 0.42 (1.85%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MIR para hoje mudou para 1.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.95 e o mais alto foi 23.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mirion Technologies Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MIR Notícias
- Mirion Technologies: Quiet Winner Of The Nuclear Upcycle (NYSE:MIR)
- Ações da Mirion Technologies atingem máxima histórica de US$ 23,59
- Mirion Technologies stock hits all-time high at 23.59 USD
- Mirion Technologies stock hits all-time high at 22.8 USD
- Mirion Technologies stock soars after joining S&P SmallCap 600
- Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Northland initiates Mirion Technologies stock with Outperform rating
- Is Mirion Technologies (MIR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mirion, BWX Technologies and GE Vernova
- 3 AI-Powered Nuclear Energy OEMs With More Upside Post Solid Q2 Results
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging GDS Holdings (GDS) This Year?
- Mirion Technologies (MIR) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Is MIR the Best Momentum Pick in the Technology Services Space?
- Will Mirion Technologies (MIR) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Mirion (MIR) Q2 Revenue Up 8%
- Mirion Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MIR)
- Earnings call transcript: Mirion Technologies Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Mirion Technologies falls 8% despite beating Q2 estimates
- Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Mirion Technologies Q2 2025 slides: Medical segment drives growth, FCF accelerates
- Mirion Technologies earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Mirion Technologies stock hits all-time high at 22.69 USD
- JBT Marel (JBTM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Is JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Faixa diária
22.95 23.17
Faixa anual
10.76 24.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.70
- Open
- 23.03
- Bid
- 23.12
- Ask
- 23.42
- Low
- 22.95
- High
- 23.17
- Volume
- 242
- Mudança diária
- 1.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 59.23%
- Mudança anual
- 109.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh