MIR: Mirion Technologies Inc Class A
24.44 USD 0.15 (0.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MIR ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.18 e ad un massimo di 24.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Mirion Technologies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.18 24.94
Intervallo Annuale
10.76 24.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.59
- Apertura
- 24.90
- Bid
- 24.44
- Ask
- 24.74
- Minimo
- 24.18
- Massimo
- 24.94
- Volume
- 5.995 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 68.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 121.38%
20 settembre, sabato