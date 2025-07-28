QuotazioniSezioni
MIR: Mirion Technologies Inc Class A

24.44 USD 0.15 (0.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MIR ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.18 e ad un massimo di 24.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Mirion Technologies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.18 24.94
Intervallo Annuale
10.76 24.94
Chiusura Precedente
24.59
Apertura
24.90
Bid
24.44
Ask
24.74
Minimo
24.18
Massimo
24.94
Volume
5.995 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.61%
Variazione Mensile
22.44%
Variazione Semestrale
68.32%
Variazione Annuale
121.38%
