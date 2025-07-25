通貨 / MIR
MIR: Mirion Technologies Inc Class A
24.59 USD 1.89 (8.33%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MIRの今日の為替レートは、8.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.85の安値と24.71の高値で取引されました。
Mirion Technologies Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MIR News
1日のレンジ
22.85 24.71
1年のレンジ
10.76 24.71
- 以前の終値
- 22.70
- 始値
- 23.03
- 買値
- 24.59
- 買値
- 24.89
- 安値
- 22.85
- 高値
- 24.71
- 出来高
- 8.563 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 23.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 69.35%
- 1年の変化
- 122.74%
