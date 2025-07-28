Dövizler / MIR
MIR: Mirion Technologies Inc Class A
24.44 USD 0.15 (0.61%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MIR fiyatı bugün -0.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
Mirion Technologies Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
MIR haberleri
Günlük aralık
24.18 24.94
Yıllık aralık
10.76 24.94
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.59
- Açılış
- 24.90
- Satış
- 24.44
- Alış
- 24.74
- Düşük
- 24.18
- Yüksek
- 24.94
- Hacim
- 5.995 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.61%
- Aylık değişim
- 22.44%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 68.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- 121.38%
21 Eylül, Pazar