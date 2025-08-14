Moedas / MAA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock
139.57 USD 0.07 (0.05%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MAA para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 139.50 e o mais alto foi 140.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAA Notícias
- Why This Little-Known Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy in September
- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Presents at BofA Securities
- What If Everyone Is Wrong About REITs? Here's My Contrarian View
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- 2 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
- MAA announces quarterly preferred dividend of $1.0625 per share
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Is The Consumer Finally Starting To Crack?
- 3 Top High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With Visible Growth Through at Least 2028
- The Fed's Coming Stagflation Trap
- 4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 4% to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- My 5 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- If I Could Only Buy 1 S&P 500 Stock From Each Sector for the Rest of 2025, I'd Go With These 11 Dividend Stocks
- The AI Bubble Is Leaking: Prepare For A Major Market Reversal
- Mid-America Apartment Communities stock maintains Market Outperform rating at Citizens
- Mid-America Apartment Communities price target lowered to $158 at Truist
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap
- Here Are My Top 3 REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Only Portfolio You May Ever Need To Pay Your Bills: 6% Income Yield
- Mizuho bullish on Mid-America as Sunbelt rental growth outpaces coastal market
Faixa diária
139.50 140.18
Faixa anual
137.94 173.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 139.50
- Open
- 139.74
- Bid
- 139.57
- Ask
- 139.87
- Low
- 139.50
- High
- 140.18
- Volume
- 36
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.42%
- Mudança anual
- -12.61%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh