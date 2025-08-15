Valute / MAA
MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock
140.85 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MAA ha avuto una variazione del 0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 140.21 e ad un massimo di 141.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MAA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
140.21 141.97
Intervallo Annuale
137.94 173.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 140.64
- Apertura
- 140.21
- Bid
- 140.85
- Ask
- 141.15
- Minimo
- 140.21
- Massimo
- 141.97
- Volume
- 806
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.81%
20 settembre, sabato