QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MAA
Tornare a Azioni

MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock

140.85 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MAA ha avuto una variazione del 0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 140.21 e ad un massimo di 141.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
140.21 141.97
Intervallo Annuale
137.94 173.38
Chiusura Precedente
140.64
Apertura
140.21
Bid
140.85
Ask
141.15
Minimo
140.21
Massimo
141.97
Volume
806
Variazione giornaliera
0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-3.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.67%
Variazione Annuale
-11.81%
20 settembre, sabato