MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock
139.37 USD 1.28 (0.91%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAA exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.30 and at a high of 141.73.
Follow Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MAA News
Daily Range
139.30 141.73
Year Range
137.94 173.38
- Previous Close
- 140.65
- Open
- 141.73
- Bid
- 139.37
- Ask
- 139.67
- Low
- 139.30
- High
- 141.73
- Volume
- 508
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- -4.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.54%
- Year Change
- -12.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%