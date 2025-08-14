QuotesSections
Currencies / MAA
MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock

139.37 USD 1.28 (0.91%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MAA exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.30 and at a high of 141.73.

Follow Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

MAA News

Daily Range
139.30 141.73
Year Range
137.94 173.38
Previous Close
140.65
Open
141.73
Bid
139.37
Ask
139.67
Low
139.30
High
141.73
Volume
508
Daily Change
-0.91%
Month Change
-4.07%
6 Months Change
-17.54%
Year Change
-12.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%