MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock

140.64 USD 1.14 (0.82%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MAAの今日の為替レートは、0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.34の安値と140.83の高値で取引されました。

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
139.34 140.83
1年のレンジ
137.94 173.38
以前の終値
139.50
始値
139.74
買値
140.64
買値
140.94
安値
139.34
高値
140.83
出来高
974
1日の変化
0.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.20%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.79%
1年の変化
-11.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K