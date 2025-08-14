通貨 / MAA
MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock
140.64 USD 1.14 (0.82%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MAAの今日の為替レートは、0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.34の安値と140.83の高値で取引されました。
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
139.34 140.83
1年のレンジ
137.94 173.38
- 以前の終値
- 139.50
- 始値
- 139.74
- 買値
- 140.64
- 買値
- 140.94
- 安値
- 139.34
- 高値
- 140.83
- 出来高
- 974
- 1日の変化
- 0.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.79%
- 1年の変化
- -11.94%
