货币 / MAA
MAA: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock
139.40 USD 1.25 (0.89%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAA汇率已更改-0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点139.01和高点141.73进行交易。
关注Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
139.01 141.73
年范围
137.94 173.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 140.65
- 开盘价
- 141.73
- 卖价
- 139.40
- 买价
- 139.70
- 最低价
- 139.01
- 最高价
- 141.73
- 交易量
- 1.183 K
- 日变化
- -0.89%
- 月变化
- -4.05%
- 6个月变化
- -17.52%
- 年变化
- -12.72%
