LSCC: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
68.07 USD 1.15 (1.72%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LSCC para hoje mudou para 1.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 67.63 e o mais alto foi 68.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
67.63 68.75
Faixa anual
34.68 70.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.92
- Open
- 68.17
- Bid
- 68.07
- Ask
- 68.37
- Low
- 67.63
- High
- 68.75
- Volume
- 303
- Mudança diária
- 1.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.75%
- Mudança anual
- 27.19%
