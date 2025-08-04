Devises / LSCC
LSCC: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
72.14 USD 0.50 (0.70%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LSCC a changé de 0.70% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 69.93 et à un maximum de 72.75.
Suivez la dynamique Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
69.93 72.75
Range Annuel
34.68 72.75
- Clôture Précédente
- 71.64
- Ouverture
- 72.08
- Bid
- 72.14
- Ask
- 72.44
- Plus Bas
- 69.93
- Plus Haut
- 72.75
- Volume
- 10.638 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.70%
- Changement Mensuel
- 12.40%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 38.57%
- Changement Annuel
- 34.79%
20 septembre, samedi