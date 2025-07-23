Currencies / LSCC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LSCC: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
65.86 USD 1.45 (2.25%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LSCC exchange rate has changed by 2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.02 and at a high of 65.86.
Follow Lattice Semiconductor Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSCC News
- Lattice Semiconductor price target raised to $75 from $60 at Benchmark
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- Brain-Inspired AI Is Coming Faster Than You Think
- Lattice (LSCC) Up 18.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Lattice Semiconductor Stock?
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Why Wall Street’s AI Bet May Be Dead Wrong
- GFS vs. LSCC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- AMD Stock Slides As Chipmaker Posts In-Line Earnings
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Lattice Semiconductor stock
- Lattice Semiconductor stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel on AI growth
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Lattice Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates Despite Lower Revenues
- BofA Securities raises Lattice Semiconductor price target to $52 on data center strength
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LSCC)
- Earnings call transcript: Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2025 sees steady growth
- Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Lattice (LSCC) Q2 Revenue Flat at $124M
- Lattice Semiconductor shares slip despite meeting Q2 expectations
- Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2025 slides: Revenue grows 3.2%, record design wins
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- nLight (LASR) Moves 7.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Top AI Stocks to Consider Now
Daily Range
64.02 65.86
Year Range
34.68 70.55
- Previous Close
- 64.41
- Open
- 64.50
- Bid
- 65.86
- Ask
- 66.16
- Low
- 64.02
- High
- 65.86
- Volume
- 3.007 K
- Daily Change
- 2.25%
- Month Change
- 2.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.51%
- Year Change
- 23.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%