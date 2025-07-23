QuotesSections
Currencies / LSCC
Back to US Stock Market

LSCC: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

65.86 USD 1.45 (2.25%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LSCC exchange rate has changed by 2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.02 and at a high of 65.86.

Follow Lattice Semiconductor Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LSCC News

Daily Range
64.02 65.86
Year Range
34.68 70.55
Previous Close
64.41
Open
64.50
Bid
65.86
Ask
66.16
Low
64.02
High
65.86
Volume
3.007 K
Daily Change
2.25%
Month Change
2.62%
6 Months Change
26.51%
Year Change
23.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%