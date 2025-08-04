QuotazioniSezioni
LSCC
LSCC: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

72.14 USD 0.50 (0.70%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LSCC ha avuto una variazione del 0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.93 e ad un massimo di 72.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
69.93 72.75
Intervallo Annuale
34.68 72.75
Chiusura Precedente
71.64
Apertura
72.08
Bid
72.14
Ask
72.44
Minimo
69.93
Massimo
72.75
Volume
10.638 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.70%
Variazione Mensile
12.40%
Variazione Semestrale
38.57%
Variazione Annuale
34.79%
20 settembre, sabato