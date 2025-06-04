Moedas / LIND
LIND: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
13.29 USD 0.34 (2.63%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LIND para hoje mudou para 2.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.93 e o mais alto foi 13.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
12.93 13.42
Faixa anual
7.45 15.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.95
- Open
- 13.05
- Bid
- 13.29
- Ask
- 13.59
- Low
- 12.93
- High
- 13.42
- Volume
- 1.021 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.68%
- Mudança anual
- 42.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh