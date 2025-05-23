货币 / LIND
LIND: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
12.94 USD 0.11 (0.84%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LIND汇率已更改-0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点12.52和高点13.00进行交易。
关注Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
12.52 13.00
年范围
7.45 15.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.05
- 开盘价
- 13.00
- 卖价
- 12.94
- 买价
- 13.24
- 最低价
- 12.52
- 最高价
- 13.00
- 交易量
- 1.190 K
- 日变化
- -0.84%
- 月变化
- -8.94%
- 6个月变化
- 39.89%
- 年变化
- 38.84%
