LIND: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
13.14 USD 0.19 (1.47%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LINDの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.93の安値と13.48の高値で取引されました。
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
12.93 13.48
1年のレンジ
7.45 15.06
- 以前の終値
- 12.95
- 始値
- 13.05
- 買値
- 13.14
- 買値
- 13.44
- 安値
- 12.93
- 高値
- 13.48
- 出来高
- 2.826 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.05%
- 1年の変化
- 40.99%
