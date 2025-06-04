クォートセクション
LIND: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

13.14 USD 0.19 (1.47%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LINDの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.93の安値と13.48の高値で取引されました。

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.93 13.48
1年のレンジ
7.45 15.06
以前の終値
12.95
始値
13.05
買値
13.14
買値
13.44
安値
12.93
高値
13.48
出来高
2.826 K
1日の変化
1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.53%
6ヶ月の変化
42.05%
1年の変化
40.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K