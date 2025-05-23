Currencies / LIND
LIND: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
12.94 USD 0.11 (0.84%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LIND exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.52 and at a high of 13.00.
Follow Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LIND News
- Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Is ADTALEM GBL EDU (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Should Value Investors Buy Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Stock?
- What Makes Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Lindblad expeditions announces pricing for notes tender offer
- Is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Lindblad Expeditions announces early results of notes tender offer
- Are Investors Undervaluing Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Right Now?
- Lindblad Expeditions prices $675 million in senior secured notes
- Lindblad Expeditions announces $650 million notes offering
- Lindblad Expeditions commences tender offer for $360 million in notes
- Stifel raises Lindblad Expeditions stock price target to $18 on strong Q2
- Lindblad Q2 Revenue Jumps 23%
- Earnings call transcript: Lindblad Expeditions beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Lindblad Expeditions soars as Q2 revenue beats estimates
- Lindblad Expeditions earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Lindblad Expeditions updates agreement with Natural Habitat and extends executive contract
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Stock: Poor Fundamentals And Better Opportunities (LIND)
- stifel reaffirms buy rating on lindblad stock amid growth potential
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
Daily Range
12.52 13.00
Year Range
7.45 15.06
- Previous Close
- 13.05
- Open
- 13.00
- Bid
- 12.94
- Ask
- 13.24
- Low
- 12.52
- High
- 13.00
- Volume
- 1.190 K
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- -8.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.89%
- Year Change
- 38.84%
