Moedas / LEG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LEG: Leggett & Platt Incorporated
9.47 USD 0.18 (1.94%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LEG para hoje mudou para 1.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.28 e o mais alto foi 9.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Leggett & Platt Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEG Notícias
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Leggett & Platt: Reconstruction Efforts Are Working Out (Rating Upgrade)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 5th
- Leggett Nets $250M From Aerospace Sale, Aims to Deleverage
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $.05 per share
- Leggett and Platt stock price target lowered to $9 at Piper Sandler
- Leggett & Platt (LEG) Q2 Revenue Down 6%
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LEG)
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Leggett & Platt Q2 2025 slides: margins improve despite sales decline
- Compared to Estimates, Legget & Platt (LEG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Legget & Platt (LEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Leggett&Platt earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- Sleep Number (SNBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Mohawk Industries: Even Though Shares Are Cheap, Caution Is Justified (NYSE:MHK)
- Leggett & Platt: It's Already Discounted, But It's Not A Buy Yet (NYSE:LEG)
- Leggett & Platt: Turnaround Story (NYSE:LEG)
- Sleep Number stock rating upgraded by Goldman as bedding discounts remain stable
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- Dividend Income Summary: Lanny’s May 2025 Summary
- The Dark Side Of Dividend Growth Investing
- La-Z-Boy: Well-Positioned To Conquer Industry Challenges (NYSE:LZB)
Faixa diária
9.28 9.50
Faixa anual
6.47 13.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.29
- Open
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.47
- Ask
- 9.77
- Low
- 9.28
- High
- 9.50
- Volume
- 502
- Mudança diária
- 1.94%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.87%
- Mudança anual
- -30.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh