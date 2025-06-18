通貨 / LEG
LEG: Leggett & Platt Incorporated
9.63 USD 0.34 (3.66%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LEGの今日の為替レートは、3.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.28の安値と9.64の高値で取引されました。
Leggett & Platt Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LEG News
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Leggett & Platt: Reconstruction Efforts Are Working Out (Rating Upgrade)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 5th
- Leggett Nets $250M From Aerospace Sale, Aims to Deleverage
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $.05 per share
- Leggett and Platt stock price target lowered to $9 at Piper Sandler
- Leggett & Platt (LEG) Q2 Revenue Down 6%
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LEG)
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Leggett & Platt Q2 2025 slides: margins improve despite sales decline
- Compared to Estimates, Legget & Platt (LEG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Legget & Platt (LEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Leggett&Platt earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- Sleep Number (SNBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Mohawk Industries: Even Though Shares Are Cheap, Caution Is Justified (NYSE:MHK)
- Leggett & Platt: It's Already Discounted, But It's Not A Buy Yet (NYSE:LEG)
- Leggett & Platt: Turnaround Story (NYSE:LEG)
- Sleep Number stock rating upgraded by Goldman as bedding discounts remain stable
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- Dividend Income Summary: Lanny’s May 2025 Summary
- The Dark Side Of Dividend Growth Investing
- La-Z-Boy: Well-Positioned To Conquer Industry Challenges (NYSE:LZB)
1日のレンジ
9.28 9.64
1年のレンジ
6.47 13.82
- 以前の終値
- 9.29
- 始値
- 9.35
- 買値
- 9.63
- 買値
- 9.93
- 安値
- 9.28
- 高値
- 9.64
- 出来高
- 2.269 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.90%
- 1年の変化
- -29.50%
