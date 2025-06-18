QuotazioniSezioni
LEG: Leggett & Platt Incorporated

9.37 USD 0.26 (2.70%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LEG ha avuto una variazione del -2.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.30 e ad un massimo di 9.67.

Segui le dinamiche di Leggett & Platt Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.30 9.67
Intervallo Annuale
6.47 13.82
Chiusura Precedente
9.63
Apertura
9.66
Bid
9.37
Ask
9.67
Minimo
9.30
Massimo
9.67
Volume
1.969 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.70%
Variazione Mensile
-0.32%
Variazione Semestrale
18.61%
Variazione Annuale
-31.41%
20 settembre, sabato