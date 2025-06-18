Valute / LEG
LEG: Leggett & Platt Incorporated
9.37 USD 0.26 (2.70%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LEG ha avuto una variazione del -2.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.30 e ad un massimo di 9.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Leggett & Platt Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LEG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.30 9.67
Intervallo Annuale
6.47 13.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.63
- Apertura
- 9.66
- Bid
- 9.37
- Ask
- 9.67
- Minimo
- 9.30
- Massimo
- 9.67
- Volume
- 1.969 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.41%
20 settembre, sabato