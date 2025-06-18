CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LEG
LEG: Leggett & Platt Incorporated

9.29 USD 0.23 (2.42%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LEG de hoy ha cambiado un -2.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.84.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Leggett & Platt Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
9.25 9.84
Rango anual
6.47 13.82
Cierres anteriores
9.52
Open
9.49
Bid
9.29
Ask
9.59
Low
9.25
High
9.84
Volumen
2.510 K
Cambio diario
-2.42%
Cambio mensual
-1.17%
Cambio a 6 meses
17.59%
Cambio anual
-31.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B