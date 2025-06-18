Divisas / LEG
LEG: Leggett & Platt Incorporated
9.29 USD 0.23 (2.42%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LEG de hoy ha cambiado un -2.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Leggett & Platt Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
9.25 9.84
Rango anual
6.47 13.82
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.52
- Open
- 9.49
- Bid
- 9.29
- Ask
- 9.59
- Low
- 9.25
- High
- 9.84
- Volumen
- 2.510 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.42%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.59%
- Cambio anual
- -31.99%
