LEG: Leggett & Platt Incorporated
9.52 USD 0.11 (1.17%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LEG exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.29 and at a high of 9.56.
Follow Leggett & Platt Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEG News
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Leggett & Platt: Reconstruction Efforts Are Working Out (Rating Upgrade)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 5th
- Leggett Nets $250M From Aerospace Sale, Aims to Deleverage
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $.05 per share
- Leggett and Platt stock price target lowered to $9 at Piper Sandler
- Leggett & Platt (LEG) Q2 Revenue Down 6%
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LEG)
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Leggett & Platt Q2 2025 slides: margins improve despite sales decline
- Compared to Estimates, Legget & Platt (LEG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Legget & Platt (LEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Leggett&Platt earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- Sleep Number (SNBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Mohawk Industries: Even Though Shares Are Cheap, Caution Is Justified (NYSE:MHK)
- Leggett & Platt: It's Already Discounted, But It's Not A Buy Yet (NYSE:LEG)
- Leggett & Platt: Turnaround Story (NYSE:LEG)
- Sleep Number stock rating upgraded by Goldman as bedding discounts remain stable
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- Dividend Income Summary: Lanny’s May 2025 Summary
- The Dark Side Of Dividend Growth Investing
- La-Z-Boy: Well-Positioned To Conquer Industry Challenges (NYSE:LZB)
Daily Range
9.29 9.56
Year Range
6.47 13.82
- Previous Close
- 9.41
- Open
- 9.45
- Bid
- 9.52
- Ask
- 9.82
- Low
- 9.29
- High
- 9.56
- Volume
- 2.461 K
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.51%
- Year Change
- -30.31%
