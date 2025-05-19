Moedas / LEE
LEE: Lee Enterprises Incorporated
5.35 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LEE para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.12 e o mais alto foi 5.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lee Enterprises Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.12 5.35
Faixa anual
3.82 19.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.35
- Open
- 5.24
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- Low
- 5.12
- High
- 5.35
- Volume
- 42
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 25.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -50.32%
- Mudança anual
- -38.51%
